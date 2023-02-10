Don’t write off Jorginho after just one game for Arsenal – Trust the process

Arsenal had hoped to sign Moises Caicedo for their midfield in the winter transfer window, but instead signed Chelsea’s Jorginho after Brighton refused to do business with them.

Some Arsenal fans were unhappy with the signing of Jorginho, and his average performance against Everton did not do him justice. Some Arsenal fans are still unsure what Jorginho will bring to their title defense, with many wondering, “What if Arteta had signed Caicedo instead?”

However, Oleksander Zinchenko has refuted the notion that Jorginho adds nothing to Arsenal. “He is an amazing player, big personality. Huge experience as well,” said Zinchenko.

“He is a winner, he knows how to win. And for sure, he’s going to help us a lot.”

Zinchenko has been a game changer at Arsenal; he was the player who publicly predicted Arsenal would win the Premier League title this season before the season even started. His claims about Jorginho should be taken seriously.

Many of those who criticized Jorginho’s debut should remember that Arteta’s system is the third he has had to adjust to; at Chelsea, he had to switch from Tuchel’s to Potter’s. He may have failed to make an impression on his debut, but hopefully, with time, he will find his footing.

How many times have we complained about Arteta’s signings in the past, but been proved wrong?

Trust the process!

Sam P



