Don’t you miss the 90’s (like Arsenal v Man United) when football was just football

How I miss the late 90s/early 2000s!
by Jonbo
I love watching football at any point in time. Even if it isn’t Arsenal. It’s great watching other clubs, other styles of football, and who doesn’t love two or three games a day during international tournaments, even if your country isn’t represented!
However, for me, nothing compares to the late 90s/early 2000s. Not just because Arsenal were playing successful competitive football, and we had the huge Arsenal vs Man Utd games, but the game felt different back then. Those were simpler times.
There was no Twitter, where people go into an absolute meltdown after EVERY game…even when you win! It’s amazing how many negatives can be found after a victory. No online abuse, or racial slurs aimed at a player or fan after a game, or even before a game. It’s not to say unsavoury things were not shouted from the stands before the birth of online opinion, but at least it was more or less contained to a match day.
Back then, not EVERYTHING was politicised as it is now. No doubt we all have different opinions on such things as BLM (Black Lives Matter), but we should not be having players taking the knee before every game, almost like a pledge of allegiance for what is clearly a political organisation. Even if one disagrees on the political side of it, no one can deny how violent and destructive BLM are. Players should not be forced/shamed into supporting such things. It should be a personal choice.
Then we get onto the vaccines. I did not want to get into this subject, as it opens a HUGE can of worms (I apologise Admin), but it would be impossible to write this article without touching on the most emotive, and divisive subject of our times. Similar to the BLM issue, but far more intense, we now see public shaming at an inhuman level for those who have not taken the shot, or four, as it is the case in some countries now. A player’s likability can now be interlinked to their medical procedures, which legally, should be private by the way! Again, this should be a personal choice.
In the old days, it seemed far easier to have a difference of opinion. Now those days are gone! Just look at the Wenger IN/OUT debate, which raged for years. I love a difference of opinion, it makes life interesting, but that one got nasty. I saw Arsenal fans fighting amongst themselves at games, and even spitting at each other. Whatever happened to civil discourse?
Too much money has also had a negative effect on the game. Players getting paid insane amounts, and clubs essentially buying trophy success, whilst also lobbying with the likes of UEFA and the Premier League for preferential treatment. We, as fans, now often judge a player on their pay packet above anything else.
I also feel with all these apps, 24 hour news, online influencers, that we’ve become overly saturated with football. Too much of a good thing can be bad.
I miss the days when a football match was what it said on the tin – a game of football. Where we discussed football and that was it. There is not really an overall point to my article, other than I miss the old days. I feel the turn of the century had just about the right balance of everything we enjoy about football, but now it’s morphed into this politically correct, business enterprise… like everything else I guess.
Jonbo
Nice article
You miss less political times, yet go on a rant about politics.
I’m all for a bit of nostalgia, but your disdain for an organisation that promotes equality is startling and bewildering. How was this article published?
You’ve scored a worldie of an own goal here, justarsenal.
Those were the days! What I would give to re-live just one of those games!
No I don’t miss the “old”days. My old days are the 60’s and 70’s and they were cr#p compared to the 2020’s which are luxurious and enlightened compared to the much poorer 90
‘S when prejudice and ignorance were rife. Interactive online discussion is great. Why are you using social media if you don’t like social media? Vaccinations saved the health system saving thousand of lives and preventing a complete breakdown in society. Football stadiums and pitches were garbage till the 2000’s. The football was usually garbage until the European and Africans brought flair and skill to the mostly clumsy white English game (Arsene Wengers words).It really is bizarre that some fans still yearn for the days of racism sexism homophobia anti Semitism fans smoking urinating and fighting on the terraces while hoof ball was the order of the day on the field . Good old days my foot.
Cool stuff there Johnbo.
Sadly not just in football, but basically in anything, everywhere under the sun.
There’s this meme –
“30+ years ago, the owner’s manual of a car showed you how to adjust the valves. Today it warns you not to drink the contents of the battery.”
– joke or not, it literally tells you just about the crazy generation we’re in, what the world is, and where it’s heading. A world where everyone claims to know/have it all, with so much tech and info at our disposal, yet clouded in some very high degree of cluelessness, gullibility, half-baked journalism, selfishness, corruption, religious/political trash, etc.
Worse off, it’s all what’s celebrated.