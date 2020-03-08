Arsenal could bring Donyell Malen back to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a deal to re-sign Donyell Malen from PSV in a deal that would likely cost around £48million.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Eredivisie this season, showing himself to be one of the finest young attacking players in Europe and a talent we could have done with holding on to!

Malen was on our books between 2015 and 2017, but ended up moving back to his native Holland with PSV, with his career really taking off since then.

Following his fine run of form, Le 10 Sport claim he’s back on Arsenal’s radar in a potential £48m deal as the Gunners look for replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to his future being in doubt.

The Netherlands international looks like he could have a big future in the game, and though £48m looks a tad pricey for him now, it might well look like a bargain in the long run.

Much will surely depend on what happens with Aubameyang, but with the Gabon international approaching the final year of his contract, it’s certainly sensible for us to be looking at potential replacements.