Donyell Malen reveals he wants a second chance to play for Arsenal

Donyell Malen has openly expressed his desire to return to the Premier League and has a particular interest in playing for Arsenal once again.

The Borussia Dortmund star had previously been part of the Gunners’ youth teams between 2015 and 2017 before making a move to PSV.

While excelling at the Dutch club, he was previously linked with a return to the Emirates before eventually joining Borussia Dortmund.

Now 25 years old, Malen has become a crucial player for the German side, but he is eyeing a move back to England. In recent statements about his future, Malen admitted his wish to play in the Premier League and specifically mentioned his love for the idea of donning the Arsenal jersey again.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League.

“I think that is a beautiful dream. I went to Arsenal [when I was younger] so yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club. I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there.

“Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision.

“Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time and I did make steps in the right direction, but I thought I had to just play professional football.

“I also saw my team-mates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I just knew [leaving] was the right thing to do.”

Malen has been in fine form for BVB, and the attacker will get a team to sign him in the Premier League.

However, he does not seem to be at a level that would make him bench any of our attackers.

If he develops further, we could consider adding him to our group, but in his current form, he is not good enough.

