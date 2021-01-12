Door opened for Arsenal loan deal which could be best for all round

Julian Brandt is supposedly open to a loan move to North London this month, but a permanent move from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal is apparently off.

Football.London claims that while the German international is keen to stay on with his current club, he would be open to a move until the end of the season.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with his signature in recent weeks, with his club believed to be willing to sell, but Brandt is refusing to give up on life with the BVB.

The Gunners need for a creative midfielder have been reduced since Christmas, with Emile Smith Rowe stepping up to the plate when asked, and immediately making a stake for regular action.

The youngster currently has little competition for the slot in behind the striker, with Mesut Ozil not registered for either the Europa League or Premier League quotas, and with Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson or Willian alternative options for the role.

Brandt would likely have been a nice addition to the squad if we could bring him in, with his experience, consistency and ability a plus for most sides.

With Smith Rowe’s emergence, signing Brandt on a long-term deal could have been detrimental to the long-term progress of our young star, but a loan would not only cover us for any injuries (or positive Coronavirus results), but allow us to rest ESR on occasion to avoid burn-out.

Brandt would also be granted more regular football, as he could play more regularly after picking up just 600 minutes in the Bundesliga this term, with him more than able to fill in on the left-wing also.

Am I alone in thinking a loan deal would make more sense for all involved?

Patrick