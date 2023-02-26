Door slammed on Women’s FA Cup hopes for Arsenal after Chelsea win 2-0 by Michelle

Our Gunners headed to Kingsmeadow today, with high hopes, to take on the Blues in the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. A win would have progressed Arsenal to the quarter-finals of the Cup but alas it was not to be. With chances at either end of the pitch Chelsea were 1-0 up going into the break, with a goal from Sophie Ingle. In the second half the tempo and chances continued and it was a great FA Cup match but, while Arsenal lacked any form of finishing in front of goal, Chelsea’s Sam Kerr put another goal in the back of the net for the Blues taking Chelsea 2-0 up, where the score remained.

So Arsenal are out of the running for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, without reaching even the quarter-finals – it is very unfortunate for two top WSL teams to go head to head so early in the tournament but there will be many other teams breathing a collective sigh of relief..

The two teams will go head to head again in one week’s time when they meet in the Women’s Conti FA Cup Final at Selhurst Park, kick-off 4PM UK on Sunday 5th March.

If Arsenal really have any hope of winning next week’s Conti Cup Final they need players up front who are not scared of going at the goal. Our Gunners played excellently today and could have got a favourable result but for their finishing.. To me, they seemed to lack a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ and I hope they can find something major to bring to the party next week..

What are your thoughts? What needs to change? Have transfer window rumours battered some player’s confidence? What does Eidevall need to do if there is any hope for next week’s Cup Final?

Michelle Maxwell

