Dortmund names summer asking price for Arsenal target

Mikel Arteta’s search for a new midfielder in the summer took him to Germany where he was linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Julian Brandt.

The German has struggled for form and regular chances at the German side in recent seasons.

This is partly because of the emergence of the likes of Jadon Sancho and BVB is now ready to cash in on him.

Bild says the former Bayer Leverkusen man is playing for his future at the Signal Iduna Park.

It adds that Dortmund is hoping that he comes around and fulfils the promise he showed that persuaded them sign him.

However, if that doesn’t happen, he could be sold and anyone that pays €25m can have him.

Mikel Arteta seems to have found the right balance for his Arsenal team for this campaign at least.

However, they will almost certainly add more players to their ranks in the next transfer window.

Brandt is one midfielder who could join them and they may get a discount if they are serious about bringing him to the Emirates.

Brandt has contributed just 3 goals and 1 assist in 35 competitive games for BVB this season.