Dortmund open door to offers for Arsenal’s target

Borussia Dortmund has opened the door for Julian Brandt to leave the club this month, in a boost for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been looking to sign the German midfielder in the last few weeks as they continue to bolster their squad.

Brandt has been one of the top midfielders in Germany for some years now, but this season hasn’t been a good one for him at Dortmund.

He has suffered from the emergence of the likes of Giovanni Reyna and Jadon Sancho in recent seasons, and this might be the best time for him to leave the club.

Bild has now revealed that the Germans are open to letting him leave if the right offer comes.

The 24-year-old has a contract with them until 2024, however, the report says that he hasn’t reached the heights that they thought he would reach when they landed him from Bayer Leverkusen.

The report says that Dortmund isn’t eager to sell him yet because they believe that he will eventually become a top star.

However, they are open to allowing him to leave them on loan for the rest of this season.

Arsenal will look to add some new players to their squad before this transfer window closes, Brandt would be a fine option.