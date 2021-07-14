Dortmund reaches an agreement with Arsenal target over summer move

Arsenal is set to miss out on signing Donyell Malen after Borussia Dortmund reached an agreement with him and his representatives to join them as a replacement for the new Manchester United signing, Jadon Sancho.

Malen was on the books of Arsenal for two seasons earlier in his career, but he couldn’t break into the first team.

He has since proven his worth after returning to the Netherlands with PSV.

He was a part of the Dutch national team squad at Euro 2020 and he impressed in the few minutes he got to play.

He was always going to leave PSV this summer and Arsenal wanted a reunion with them.

However, he now looks set to move to Germany with Sports Bild reporting that he has reached a contract agreement with the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal has been linked with several players in this transfer window, however, it seems they will not get the chance to sign Malen again.

The report says he has agreed to join Dortmund and all that is left is for both clubs to reach an agreement and his move to Germany will be confirmed.

He has scored 40 goals and provided 18 assists in 81 matches for PSV since he broke into their first team in 2018.