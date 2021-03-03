Dortmund set to spoil Arsenal’s Odegaard plans

Although he is yet to spend up to three months at the Emirates, Arsenal already has plans to keep Martin Odegaard beyond this season.

However, that plan might be scuppered by Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the summer.

Odegaard has struggled to establish himself at Madrid, but the Spanish side knows that they have a real talent on their hands and they will not allow him to leave them that easily.

The latest plan for his future is one that will spoil Arsenal’s chances of landing him when the campaign ends, even on another loan deal.

Todofichajes reports that Borussia Dortmund has asked Real Madrid about the possibility of signing him in the summer.

It is a move that could happen because the Germans have a player that Madrid wants.

The Spanish champions are hoping to see off competition for the signature or Erling Haaland and the report says Dortmund doesn’t mind losing him if Madrid would agree to add Odegaard in the transaction.

The midfielder will still be overlooked on his return to Spain if Zinedine Zidane remains the club’s manager, and that will make adding him to that sort of transfer an easy choice.

Dortmund has also shown that they are one of the best teams for top young talent which could be enough to lure Odegaard.

Arsenal can use his current stint to try and convince him to choose to stay with them for another term at the end of this season. But whether that will be enough is questionable.