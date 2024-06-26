Dortmund worried about Arsenal interest in their top striker target

Yes, we are comfortable with Kai Havertz as the No. 9, but Arsenal may benefit from a talented striker to back him up next season. Every day, we have a new striker transfer target; Serhou Guirassy, of Stuttgart, is the latest report we are seeing.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal is so interested in the Bundesliga striker that Borussia Dortmund, which is also interested in him, is concerned about the Gunners’ interest. Such assertions should provide comfort to the Gooners, given that the club is recruiting a Havertz backup who scored 28 goals and assisted three times in 28 league games for just £15 million.

⚫️🟡 In the race for Serhou #Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund fear FC Arsenal the most – at this stage! ▫️Guirassy has not yet made a final decision. No club has received his commitment as of this evening. Dortmund has made it clear to him that he is their desired striker for this… pic.twitter.com/ikPrR78gDB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2024

Either way, some Gooners may be pessimistic about this move; in fact, I read somewhere that one Gooner would like Nketiah to be his striker next season over Serhou Guirassy. He argued that the Bundesliga striker is no more than a top-four striker.

I understand those who are opposed to the Guirassy swoop; however, are we forgetting we are merely acquiring him as a backup?

Let’s imagine a 0-0 draw against Southampton in the final game of the season in May, with a win necessary to secure the title. Would you rather Nketiah come off the bench than the 6’2 striker who scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season (second only to Kane) and helped his side finish second (ahead of Bayern)? I would have Guirassy come on, wouldn’t you?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.