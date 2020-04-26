Double blow as two key Arsenal targets prioritise futures

Arsenal have been strongly linked with moves for both Dayot Upamecano and Thomas Partey this summer, but both seem to have other ideas.

Both players are believed to be available for transfer currently for around the £50 Million mark due to release clauses in their current deals, and our club amongst others were believed to be following the situation closely.

Partey’s father even stated that our club was in talks to try and lure the player to London, a claim which was later denied by his agents, and the latest claim is that the player is not indulging any thoughts of moving to any clubs amidst contract negotiations with the Atleti over a new deal.

The Ghanaian international was a player who would have been expected to make a huge mark in England for us, had we been able to secure the deal, but his stance paired with the fact that the club look keen on extending his stay tells me there will be no move for Partey this summer.

Another top target who is expected to move clubs this summer however is Upamecano. The 21 year-old defender is believed to have had his pick of the bunch when it comes to top European clubs this summer, but he has supposedly set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich, a move he will pursue ‘at all costs’ supposedly.

I must admit that while both players would no doubt have improved our options going into next season, I had my reservations about our chances of signing the pair, although Partey’s talk of wanting to play in the Premier League left an element of hope.

The fees that would have been needed to lure either to Arsenal may well have proved huge stumbling blocks regardless, although our transfer budget is yet to be confirmed.

Will Arsenal back Mikel Arteta in the coming window? Do we expect the club to announce any signings of £50+ Million this summer?

Patrick