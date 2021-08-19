Double blow for Arsenal as ‘in the know’ journalist expects key pair to miss Chelsea match

Chris Wheatley has confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is confirmed as missing this weekend’s match between Arsenal and Chelsea, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to miss out too.

Both forwards were missing on Friday night with a supposed illness, and the result was not pretty to see as Brentford earned a 2-0 victory over our side.

We lacked a lot in the final third with the likes of Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli failing to cause much problem to the opposing defence, and we now look set to field a similar side to that against Champions League winners Chelsea on Sunday.

For whatever reason, we are now being told that PEA is set to return to training having tested negative for Coronavirus, while Lacazette remains out with a positive test, which was also spread to another two players.

Willian is also another player missing, although he isn’t expected to play an important role this season, although Mikel Arteta may well choose to call upon the experienced forward if a new home isn’t found before the window closes. Alex Runarsson is also ruled out, both having tested positive for Coronavirus also.

For some reason we weren’t informed that the attacking duo were missing because of supposed positive Covid tests, and were instead told they were simply suffering with an illness, which strikes me as strange somehow…

