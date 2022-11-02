Double boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta gives injury update

Mikel Arteta has given a positive update on the fitness of both Mo Elneny and Bukayo Saka, insisting that the latter is available for selection on Thursday.

The Gunners are set to take on FC Zurich tomorrow night, with us yet to seal top spot going into the final group game of the Europa League, and we could well see a strong line-up named.

While Arteta moved to hint that Thursday’s game could come too early for Oleksandr Zinchenko to feature, he added that both Mo Elneny and Saka have been in full training ahead of the clash, with no worries over the England international who was unable to complete 45 minutes before having to be replaced at the weekend.

“They are at different stages obviously. Mo had a long-term injury but he has recovered now in a really good way and has been training with the team for a week or two now. Alex is just very recent and he’s had two training sessions. Bukayo just missed one or two sessions and was fine today,” Arteta told Arsenal Media before confirming that the latter was ready to return.

Saka’s inclusion on Thursday isn’t a major deal for me, but with Chelsea coming up on Sunday, that is a major boost to our chances of claiming the three points in the London derby, and keeping us ahead of the Citizens.

Would you be fussed if Saka was to sit out the Europa League tie despite us not having confirmed ourselves as group winners yet?

