Douglas Luiz “happy to hear the stories” of Arsenal rumours, but “his head is at Aston Villa”

Looking at Arsenal, they could profit from a winter midfield signing. A move for a midfielder is not necessary because the position is struggling, but because there is a need to provide some security in case of injuries, because Thomas Partey may leave, and because there is a need to provide another quality midfield option. Imagine Arteta having Rice, Havertz, Odegaard, Jorginho, and another quality midfielder to choose from; it could be amazing.
So, who could this brilliant midfielder be? It could be Douglas Luiz. The all-action Aston Villa midfielder is having a fantastic season, with 5 goals and 2 assists in 14 league games while anchoring Villa’s midfield.
Arsenal craved him in the summer of 2022, but they were unable to sign him because Villa rejected their last-minute bids. There was some rawness in him back then, but looking at him now, the Brazilian appears to have hit his pinnacle. His arrival at Arsenal in the winter, in a deal that might cost the club a lot of money, could transform the Gunners’ midfield into one of the finest in not just the Premier League but also Europe.
However, how does Douglas Luiz feel about his links to Arsenal? Speaking on Sky Sports, the ex-Manchester City man stated that he enjoys the transfer links but is currently focused on assisting Villa.
“I am very happy to hear the stories, but I am here at Aston Villa. My focus is totally here. I don’t spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don’t focus on that, and I’m not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa.”
Why should Luiz’s words be music to the ears of Gooners? If he wasn’t interested in leaving Villa Park, he would have said he knew nothing of the stories going around about his future. Other players in similar situations have always been coy of such questions; they’ve always implied that they don’t pay attention to reports about them to fully show they are committed to their current clubs.
Arsenal will hopefully be able to persuade Villa to sell them their midfield engine during the winter transfer window. Aside from a striker signing, Douglas Luiz might be the signing that secures them the Premier League title at the end of this season.
Darren N
Villa won’t sell unless we make a ridiculous offer and I don’t think Paulinha is the right option either for us amid those links, we are already heavily stacked in the number 6 position (Rice, Partey, Jorginho and Elneny) what we really need is a left number 8 and I think Youccef Fofana would be attainable option for January.
He is good but i prefer him to stay at Villa. We have better and can find better.
Personally and have said before, i prefer Palhina. Top drawer.
Ive seen strong link with Paulinha and Douglas. Both clubs obviously don’t want to sell and would demand fees of up to 80mill likely. None of these players are worth near that money. I have complete faith that we are scouting beyond these players and that none of them are our true target. Because honestly, it’d be a waste of time to pursue either one of them, just like it was Caicedo in Jan. (though we did bump up the price for Chelsea ,lol)