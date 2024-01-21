Douglas Luiz is flattered by Arsenal’s interest but Aston Villa is not worried

Douglas Luiz remains on Arsenal’s radar, and if he continues to impress for Aston Villa, he could potentially join the Gunners next term.

Mikel Arteta attempted to sign the Brazilian in the summer of 2022, with Arsenal submitting at least two bids for his signature on deadline day. However, Villa rejected the offers, emphasising their belief in his crucial role within the team.

This decision has proven correct, as Villa competes for a top-four finish this season. Following the rejected bids, Villa secured Luiz on a new contract until 2026.

The Brazilian’s outstanding performances this season have reignited Arsenal’s interest in signing him. Despite this, Villa appears patient regarding contract negotiations, and Football Insider reports that they are not concerned.

While Luiz may be flattered by interest from top clubs, including Arsenal, the report suggests that Villa plans to wait until the end of the season to discuss a potential new deal with the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Villa is an ambitious club, and if they finish the term inside the top four, it might be hard for them to sell Luiz.

But we are a more established club, and he might ask the Villans to listen to offers from us at the end of the term.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…