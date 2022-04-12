Douglas Luiz vs Yves Bissouma: pundit advises Arsenal which midfielder to sign

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to sign Yves Bissouma instead of Douglas Luiz in the summer as they are continuously linked with a move for both players.

The Gunners could allow Mohamed Elneny to leave for free at the end of this season and Albert Sambi Lokonga has been a bad signing.

With Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as the only players who can reliably play in defensive midfield, Mikel Arteta needs a new man in that role.

Luiz has been linked with a move to the Emirates since last summer and the Brazilian has continued to do well at Aston Villa, but is he better than Bissouma?

The Malian plays for Brighton and he is also one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.

He would do a job at the Emirates and former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes he is a much better player to sign than Luiz.

He tells Football Insider: “I think Bissouma is a much better player.

“He’s been more consistent, he’s got more energy than Douglas Luiz.

“Bissouma, for me, is one that I think Arsenal would love to have in their side.

“I think Arsenal would be better off going straight for the jugular and trying to beat Villa for Bissouma – because in my opinion, he offers a lot more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bissouma is also more attractive because he would likely cost us less than Luiz, considering his current deal expires in 2023.

Villa also wants him, but they might have to sell Luiz before landing the former Lille man, which means we have the chance to complete his transfer early.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta post-Brighton “It’s time to criticise ourselves”