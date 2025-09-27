“Down to Arteta” Chris Sutton gives his Newcastle v Arsenal prediction

Chris Sutton believes Arsenal must win their upcoming match against Newcastle United, warning that dropping points could leave them too far adrift of Liverpool in the title race.

Liverpool have made a flawless start to the season, echoing the dominance they displayed when they surged to the league crown last year. Arsenal are aware that if they fail to secure a victory at Saint James’ Park, the gap between them and the Reds could become increasingly difficult to close.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are equally desperate for a result. The Magpies have endured a challenging start to the campaign, and a victory over Arsenal would provide a much-needed morale boost. With passionate home support behind them, they will aim to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and reassert themselves as a side capable of competing with the Premier League’s best.

Sutton’s Assessment of Arsenal’s Situation

Sutton has underlined the significance of the fixture and suggested that Arsenal cannot afford anything less than three points. Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Arsenal have lost on their past three visits but even a draw might not help them much this time, because they cannot afford to fall any further behind Liverpool at the top of the table.”

He further explained his reasoning by adding: “There are a few reasons why I am backing Arsenal – Bukayo Saka is fit again and, if Eze starts as well, they will carry a real threat. They have got Gabriel Martinelli too – but what happens here is really down to Arteta.”

A Crucial Test at Saint James’ Park

This match is expected to be one of Arsenal’s most difficult of the season, even considering that they have already faced Liverpool and Manchester City. Newcastle’s intensity, combined with the atmosphere at Saint James’ Park, makes this a formidable test for the Gunners.

For Arsenal, success will depend on their ability to perform with discipline, energy, and clinical finishing. Every player will need to be at their best to compete across the pitch. Failure to win could prove costly, but victory would send a strong message that Arsenal remain firmly in the title race.

