Draw takes place 5th July. Who will Arsenal face in Women’s Champions League qualifiers?

The draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers will take place on Friday 5th July 2024. Arsenal Women enter the competition in Round 1 as they finished 3rd in the WSL last season. Manchester City Women, who finished 2nd in the WSL, enter the tournament in Round 2. WSL winners, Chelsea Women, enter the tournament at the Group Stages.

It’s finally here! This week is the draw for UWCL qualifying rounds. Friday July 5th Below is the list of Seeded and Unseeded teams for the Round 1 League Path Qualifiers. (Subsequent tweets explain the basic format through the rounds) pic.twitter.com/Dvj1CFuaB7 — Joe Louis Monte (@Jolomoco) July 1, 2024

Watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League round 1 draw streamed live at 12.00 Noon (UK) on Friday 5th July in Nyon, beginning the 2024/25 season.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on 4 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 7 September.

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Draw: 5 July, Nyon

Semi-finals: 4 September

Final/third-place play-off: 7 September

Round 2

Draw: 9 September, Nyon

First leg: 18/19 September

Second leg: 25/26 September

Group stage

Draw: 27 September, Nyon

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-finals

Draw: 7 February , Nyon

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

Draw: 7 February , Nyon

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc

Arsenal Women never made it out of the Women’s Champions League last season – let’s hope they do far better this season, even going all the way! Our Gunners nearly got there 2 seasons ago when we went out in the semi-finals, losing to Wolfsburg at a sold out Emirates stadium.

Do you think we can go all the way in the Champions League this season?

Michelle M

