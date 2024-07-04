Draw takes place 5th July. Who will Arsenal face in Women’s Champions League qualifiers?

The draw for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers will take place on Friday 5th July 2024. Arsenal Women enter the competition in Round 1 as they finished 3rd in the WSL last season. Manchester City Women, who finished 2nd in the WSL, enter the tournament in Round 2. WSL winners, Chelsea Women, enter the tournament at the Group Stages.
It’s finally here!
This week is the draw for UWCL qualifying rounds.
Friday July 5th
Below is the list of Seeded and Unseeded teams for the Round 1 League Path Qualifiers.
(Subsequent tweets explain the basic format through the rounds) pic.twitter.com/Dvj1CFuaB7
— Joe Louis Monte (@Jolomoco) July 1, 2024
Watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League round 1 draw streamed live at 12.00 Noon (UK) on Friday 5th July in Nyon, beginning the 2024/25 season.
Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on 4 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 7 September.
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Draw: 5 July, Nyon
Semi-finals: 4 September
Final/third-place play-off: 7 September
Round 2
Draw: 9 September, Nyon
First leg: 18/19 September
Second leg: 25/26 September
Group stage
Draw: 27 September, Nyon
Matchday 1: 8/9 October
Matchday 2: 16/17 October
Matchday 3: 12/13 November
Matchday 4: 20/21 November
Matchday 5: 11/12 December
Matchday 6: 17/18 December
Quarter-finals
Draw: 7 February , Nyon
First leg: 18/19 March
Second leg: 26/27 March
Semi-finals
Draw: 7 February , Nyon
First leg: 19/20 April
Second leg: 26/27 April
Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)
23, 24 or 25 May tbc
Arsenal Women never made it out of the Women’s Champions League last season – let’s hope they do far better this season, even going all the way! Our Gunners nearly got there 2 seasons ago when we went out in the semi-finals, losing to Wolfsburg at a sold out Emirates stadium.
Do you think we can go all the way in the Champions League this season?
Michelle M
