Dreadful news as Leno likely to be sidelined until December

Things are simply going from bad to worse for Arsenal fans at present, with news that Bernd Leno is likely to be sidelined for six months.

The German shotstopper landed awkwardly after a slight collision with Neal Maupay in the loss to Brighton yesterday, and initial reactions were that we could be set to end the season without Leno, but now the reality appears to be much worse.

We will have to await official confirmation next week after all the scans are completed, but the Express states that he is likely to be unavailable for the next six months.

This could well force Arsenal into having to change their transfer plans for the coming window, with the 28 year-old having become a key figure at the club since cementing his place into the first-team.

Emiliano Martinez was expected to be on the move in the coming window also, although he may have time to prove his worth to boss Mikel Arteta in the remainder of the campaign, and being Arsenal’s first choice for at least the next half a year could well be in the best interests of both parties.

Matt Macey was also expected to leave this summer, with his current contract set to expire over the next 10 days, but Arsenal will have a few days to try and persuade him to stay on until the end of the season on a temporary deal.

IF Leno is confirmed as unlikely to feature until December will the club be forced to consider signing a first-team alternative? Could Martinez step-up in his absence and earn the chance to start the new season between the sticks?

Patrick