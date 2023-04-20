Dreadful news on William Saliba’s “bit delicate” injury situation

Arsenal received a boost as William Saliba was spotted training alongside Mohamed Elneny in a recent video. Now, however, reports on Wednesday suggested that the French defender was unlikely to feature in Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League match against Southampton.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saliba’s progress had been slower than anticipated and that it was a delicate situation, adding that the team wanted to ensure he was ready before pushing him to play.

“Regarding William we still have to wait a bit more. He’s not progressing as quick as we hoped. It’s a bit delicate. We want to be sure when we push him,” Arteta said, as reported by football.london.

Arteta’s comments suggested that Saliba would also struggle to play a part in the team’s important match against title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad. The situation could worsen for Arsenal fans, as Arteta admitted uncertainty when asked if Saliba could potentially miss the rest of the season.

“I don’t know. It’s a bit early to do. There is some evolution. He’s doing more activity, but he’s not ready yet to throw him in to that pitch,”

The lack of progress in Saliba’s recovery is a cause for concern, and Arteta’s cautious approach indicates that the team will not rush the defender’s return. Arsenal fans may have to wait a bit longer before seeing Saliba back in action.

But although we are missing Saliba, surely we are all happy with the way Rob Holding is holding the fort, aren’t we?

Sam P

