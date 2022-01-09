“Dressed like Tottenham played like Tottenham” Piers Morgan spot on after Arsenal humbled

Piers Morgan is clearly disgusted by Arsenal’s performance in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest this evening.
The Gunners had been favourites to win the game, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping they will secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.
However, Forest defended very well and scored the only goal of the game late in the match.
Arsenal didn’t play well enough to earn a win and should know they deserve how the game ended.
Morgan couldn’t hide his dissatisfaction at the outcome of the match and the English TV host tweeted:
“Dressed like Tottenham. Played like Tottenham. Dreadful performance” with a disgust emoji
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal’s performance in that game truly leaves so much more to be desired.
We have had a good time in the Premier League and winning a cup gives us another chance to play in Europe next season.
Now we have to beat Liverpool over two legs in the Carabao Cup to stand a chance of ending this season with a trophy.
Hopefully, this defeat would serve as a motivation to our players ahead of the remaining matches of the campaign.
If that happens, they could still play their way into the top four by the end.
Ha ha ha. Nicely put Piers 🙂
Leaves him open to Totts jibes if they beat us in the PL game though.
horribly unis on display today, but so apropos considering the performance…btw AdPat I responded to your rather disrespectful comments in the previous Piers-related posting from yesterday
Nice one Mr Morgan.
If we play like this for the rest of the season we will finish with 35 points, which is what we have now. The single worst Arsenal performance in all my 63 years of watching.
The sort that gets players sold and the manager sacked. Leno alone earned his wages; the rest all stank the place out. UNACCEPTABLE!!
Will say it now, Arteta’s Arsenal will struggle against Tottenham. Unfortunately Conte is too good for him and will pick apart Arsenal’s weaknesses.