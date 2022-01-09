“Dressed like Tottenham played like Tottenham” Piers Morgan spot on after Arsenal humbled

Piers Morgan is clearly disgusted by Arsenal’s performance in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest this evening.

The Gunners had been favourites to win the game, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping they will secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

However, Forest defended very well and scored the only goal of the game late in the match.

Arsenal didn’t play well enough to earn a win and should know they deserve how the game ended.

Morgan couldn’t hide his dissatisfaction at the outcome of the match and the English TV host tweeted:

“Dressed like Tottenham. Played like Tottenham. Dreadful performance” with a disgust emoji

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s performance in that game truly leaves so much more to be desired.

We have had a good time in the Premier League and winning a cup gives us another chance to play in Europe next season.

Now we have to beat Liverpool over two legs in the Carabao Cup to stand a chance of ending this season with a trophy.

Hopefully, this defeat would serve as a motivation to our players ahead of the remaining matches of the campaign.

If that happens, they could still play their way into the top four by the end.