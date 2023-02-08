Dribbling stats shows how well Arsenal’s attack is doing

Arsenal remains one of the best teams in Europe this season and their form is positive because of the input of their top players.

Mikel Arteta has an army of very talented individuals who work with a lot of understanding on the field and that is one of the secrets of their success.

The Gunners have not dropped their high levels of performance in this second half of the term, which shows they have what it takes to have a successful season.

The CIES Football Observatory has been monitoring leagues around the world and has released a list of the most successful dribblers in European football.

When the list is narrowed down to the Premier League, Arsenal has two men in the top six, as reported by The Sun.

Gabriel Martinelli is the fifth most successful dribbler in the PL, with Bukayo Saka following him as sixth on the list.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Martinelli are two of our key players and they continue to show they have what it takes to deliver for us.

Hopefully, Saka will follow Martinelli and sign a new long-term deal and remain at the Emirates for a long time.

If that happens, we can be confident about remaining inside the top four for the long haul.

