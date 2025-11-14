Drogba does not believe Arsenal can break Chelsea’s record from 20 years ago

Didier Drogba was part of the formidable Chelsea side that conceded only 15 goals in the Premier League during their title winning 2004 to 2005 campaign. It was his first season at the club, the same as Jose Mourinho, whose arrival brought a tactical shift that profoundly influenced English football. Chelsea’s defensive structure during that period was exceptional, and opponents found it extremely difficult to break them down.
This season, Arsenal have shown a similar level of defensive solidity, prompting suggestions that the Gunners could challenge that long-standing Chelsea record by the time the campaign concludes. Arsenal possesses enough quality across its back line to finish with fewer goals conceded than the 2004 to 2005 Chelsea team, yet time is not entirely on their side, and a significant number of fixtures remain. Maintaining such consistency is a demanding task, particularly in a league as competitive as the Premier League.
Drogba and Henry’s Bet on the Defensive Record
Drogba recently met with Thierry Henry, and during their conversation, the pair discussed Arsenal’s defensive form. The former Chelsea striker made it clear that he does not believe Arsenal will break the record, and he expressed his confidence in light-hearted fashion. The two icons agreed to a friendly wager, and Drogba accepted the challenge with characteristic humour.
As reported by the Metro, the Blues legend agreed that he would wear Henry’s Arsenal hat and shirt should the Gunners concede fewer than 15 league goals this season. The exchange was good-natured and reflected the mutual respect between the two former Premier League stars.
Henry said to Drogba:
‘Okay, let us do it. If they beat the record of Chelsea of not conceding goals, then you wear the hat.’
Drogba responded with a handshake and added:
‘I wear the hat, I wear the jersey, number 14.’
Arsenal’s Defensive Ambition
While Drogba remains unconvinced, Arsenal’s performances suggest that the team are committed to maintaining their defensive standards. The challenge they face is significant, as even a single lapse could impact their pursuit of the record. The Gunners will need exceptional discipline, depth and consistency if they are to enter the final weeks of the season still within reach of surpassing Chelsea’s remarkable benchmark.
To concede less than ten goals from now onwards is going to be difficult, primarily because of many factors.
One factors why this maybe not be important, The juggernaut is expected to lay down the gauntlet and go in attack mode when the league resume
Agreed. I don’t think anyone can beat Chelsea’s clean sheet record neither do I think anyone can go Invincible.
The quality of the Prem is higher than it was 20 years ago and that is why I think these records will stand the test of time. Even the City 100 point season will be hard to beat.
I doubt whether Arsenal can break that record. Truth is, records are their to broken but this one looks not only difficult but impossible.
But as it is in football, anything can happen you never know but I also don’t see it being broken.
Chelsea had no media or even pundits focused on it as it is today, no person always talked about it as it is with Arsenal today, the pressure wasn’t there for Chelsea
This season we only need trophies not clean sheet or some other records. We’re not in a luxurious situation to go both for trophies and records. Next season onwards for everything. In 2002 Arsenal convincingly won the EPL title then in 2004 won with unbreakable records losing nil hence INVINCIBLE. Records are by products not end products. Step by step…