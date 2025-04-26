Drogba thinks Arsenal legend should have won at least ten Ballon d’Or

Didier Drogba believes that Thierry Henry was unfairly denied the Ballon d’Or on multiple occasions, taking into account his remarkable achievements as an Arsenal player. The Frenchman was part of the Gunners’ squad from 1999 to 2007, before returning for a brief spell in 2012. During his time at Arsenal, Henry scored 175 Premier League goals, won the competition twice and reached two European finals with the club.

Henry collected numerous individual honours throughout his career, including winning the European Golden Shoe twice and the Onze d’Or twice. Despite these achievements, he was unable to secure the Ballon d’Or, finishing as runner-up in 2003 and placing third in 2006. Didier Drogba, however, believes that Henry was fully deserving of the prestigious award.

The Ivorian, who himself was a prolific striker recognised for his exploits with Chelsea and a winner of several individual accolades, expressed his views as quoted by Express Sport. Drogba said, “Thierry Henry. He deserved it like 10 times because I think he was fantastic in the Premier League, but also for the national team and in the Champions League he was exceptional. Scoring goals, winning games on his own and for his team. I mean, we’re talking about Thierry Henry – I don’t know if there’s anything more to say.”

Henry’s era in football coincided with a time when the world was blessed with a host of outstanding players, which may have contributed to his missing out on winning the Ballon d’Or. Had he managed to secure a Champions League title during his peak years, there is a strong belief that he would likely have been recognised with the award. Nevertheless, Henry’s influence on the game and his extraordinary contributions at club and international level are beyond dispute. His legacy as one of the greatest forwards to have graced the Premier League and European football remains firmly intact, regardless of the Ballon d’Or eluding his illustrious career.