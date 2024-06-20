Due to ongoing injury, Arsenal’s Blackstenius omitted from Sweden squad for Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius remains out injured; it has been revealed. Most Arsenal fans must have been surprised to see the striker omitted from Sweden Women’s squad for the Euro 2025 qualifiers. Sweden have huge matches against France on July 12th and England on July 16th.

Sweden are currently second in Euro 2025 qualifier Group 3, but wins over France and England could still propel them to the top of the group. However, in order to win, the Swedes will be without their best forward, Blackstenius.

📋 Truppen till damlandslagets EM-kvalavgörande i juli! 🆚 Frankrike 🇫🇷 | 12 juli | Dijon

🆚 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | 16 juli | Gamla Ullevi, Göteborg Mot en ny publikfest – Ses på Gamla Ullevi 💛💙 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 19, 2024

Our Gunner, who recently signed a new contract with Arsenal, suffered a hip injury, causing her to miss Arsenal Women’s final two games of the season against Brighton and the A-League All Stars. Given her absence from Sweden’s Euros squad for July games, one wonders if she will be able to join Arsenal for pre-season training. Tim Stillman, of Arseblog, says she will. “Stina Blackstenius not in the Sweden squad due to the hip injury that kept her out of the June qualifiers. Still expected to report for pre-season training with Arsenal as normal,” said Stillman. Though it remains unclear if Blackstenius will join Arsenal for their pre-season US tour.

Stina Blackstenius not in the Sweden squad due to the hip injury that kept her out of the June qualifiers. Still expected to report for pre-season training with Arsenal as normal. https://t.co/oLm0Fx2w7E — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 19, 2024

It’s unfortunate that Blackstenius will not be able to represent her country in their quest to qualify for the European Championship. However, it is a significant boost that she may be able to participate in Arsenal’s pre-season tour to prepare for next season.

Notably, Arsenal’s Lina Hurtig has not been named in the squad either – she has been unavailable to Arsenal for most of the season due to personal issues. Arsenal and Swedish centre-back Amanda Ilestedt is unavailable as she is with child.

What are your thoughts on our Swedish trio Gooners?

Michelle M

