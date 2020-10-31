Dundalk accused of showing Arsenal too much respect

Arsenal beat Dundalk 3-0 in the Europa League Thursday night to win their second consecutive group game in the competition.

The Gunners went into the game as favourites and Mikel Arteta made a number of changes to his team sheet.

Yet, the Gunners were able to see off the challenge of the opposition and continue in their quest to top the group at the end of the group stages.

One interesting stat from the game was that the Irish minnows didn’t commit a foul on Arsenal for the entirety of the match.

It is one statistic that their manager, Filippo Giovagnoli is proud of as he spoke about it after the game via Talksport.

However, Talksport’s Perry Groves claims that they were too respectful to the Gunners for them to have not conceded a foul.

“You could look at it one of two ways,” Groves told talkSPORT: “You could say it’s fantastic discipline because they were well organised, they had their bank of five with four in front and it was saying ‘break us down’.

“Or was it a little too much respect. If you are a midfielder player, I can imagine some managers actually saying ‘you are playing in midfield and you haven’t committed a foul?’ You’ve got to get close and put them under more pressure.

“They were very disciplined for 40 minutes but as soon as Arsenal scored you knew the game was over.”