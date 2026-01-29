Dutch club excited to complete move for Arsenal man

Oleksandr Zinchenko is poised to join Ajax for the remainder of the current season after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest. The left back is no longer part of Arsenal’s long-term plans and, with his contract approaching its expiry, the club has been open to allowing him to move on during this transfer window.

Zinchenko’s time at Nottingham Forest proved challenging, as he struggled to secure regular playing time. Despite his pedigree and experience at the highest level, opportunities were limited, prompting interest from Ajax, who are keen to strengthen their squad with a player of his background. The Dutch club believe his versatility and leadership qualities could prove valuable during the second half of the season.

Arsenal’s Position and Ajax’s Interest

Arsenal are understood to be seeking a fee for Zinchenko, despite the fact that he would become a free agent at the end of the season. From their perspective, recouping some value now is preferable to losing the defender for nothing in the summer. Ajax, meanwhile, see the move as a chance to add experience to a relatively young squad as they look to compete strongly in domestic and European competitions.

Although discussions between the two clubs are ongoing, there is growing confidence that an agreement will be reached. Zinchenko himself is keen for the transfer to be completed quickly, which has helped to accelerate negotiations. Nottingham Forest have also agreed to release him early from his loan, clearing the path for the switch to Amsterdam.

Growing Excitement Among Ajax Supporters

The potential arrival of Zinchenko has already generated significant enthusiasm among Ajax supporters. According to Sport Witness, fans in the Netherlands are extremely excited by the prospect of welcoming such an experienced international player to their squad. His background at elite clubs and exposure to high-pressure matches are seen as assets that could benefit the team both on and off the pitch.

With the transfer window set to close within days, there is a sense that the deal will be finalised imminently. Arsenal have little incentive to retain a player who is surplus to requirements, while Ajax are eager to complete the move before time runs out. All indications suggest that Zinchenko’s move to the Dutch giants is now only a matter of time.