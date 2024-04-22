Dutch club responds to rumours that Arsenal has tabled a bid for their striker

Arsenal continues to monitor the best strikers in Europe this season as they aim to address their scoring issues.

Despite being one of the top clubs in the Premier League over the last two seasons, Arsenal lacks a prolific goalscorer like those at Manchester City and Liverpool.

For instance, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland have scored more goals for their respective clubs than Gabriel Jesus has for Arsenal.

This deficiency is a position Arsenal needs to strengthen, and they have identified several potential targets.

One such target is Santiago Gimenez, who has been in excellent form for Feyenoord over the past two seasons.

Gimenez appears ready for a move to a bigger club, and recent reports suggested that Arsenal had begun working on a move for him.

However, according to a report on Sport Witness, sources at his current club insist they have received no offers for his signature from Arsenal or any other interested clubs.

While Gimenez is expected to leave the club in the summer, no team has shown serious interest in signing him just yet.

Gimenez is a fine striker, but the Dutch top flight is not one of Europe’s top leagues, and he might struggle in England.

