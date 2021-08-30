Dutch club targets Nelson after their move for Man Utd youngster collapses

Feyenoord has turned their attention towards signing Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson after their move for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo collapsed.

They had secured an agreement to sign Diallo on a season-long loan deal, but the Ivorian was injured in his last training session with United and it seems the injury will keep him out of action for a long time.

The Dutch club wants a winger from the Premier League and they have now identified Nelson as a player who can help them.

Transfermarkt via The Sun claims that the Dutch club has opened preliminary talks with Arsenal to sign him, however, the deal still has some way to go because talks are only in the early stages.

Nelson has struggled to get the playing time that his development needs under Mikel Arteta.

He broke into the Arsenal first-team under Arsene Wenger and spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at Hoffenheim, where he impressed.

He has since struggled to get game time and after coming on for the last minutes of Arsenal’s loss to Brentford on matchday one, he is yet to play for the club again this season.

Leaving on loan could be the best option for him and he would have watched as Joe Willock did that and has now earned a permanent move to Newcastle United.