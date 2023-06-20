Dutch defender “is tempted” by the prospect of playing for Arsenal

Arsenal has set its sights on Jurrien Timber as they continue their pursuit of new additions to their squad during the current transfer window.

According to reports, the Gunners have already submitted an offer to secure Timber’s services. However, their initial bid did not meet Ajax’s requirements to initiate a sale.

Although Ajax may be reluctant to part with Timber, it is widely expected that the talented defender will eventually depart the Dutch club. Even if Arsenal does not emerge as the front-runner in the race for his signature, Timber is likely to seek a move away from Ajax.

Upon learning about Arsenal’s interest, Timber himself has reportedly developed a keen interest in joining the Emirates outfit, adding another dimension to the potential transfer.

This news is confirmed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who said on his YouTube channel:

“Jurrien Timber is tempted by Arsenal’s project.

“Arsenal are looking for that kind of player who can play as a centre-back and right-back sometimes, and also if needed, as a defensive midfielder. So kind of a Zinchenko player but on the right.

“This is the idea of Arsenal, to attack the situation again. Timber is a concrete target for Arsenal and Edu Gaspar, approved by Mikel Arteta.”

An important part of signing any player is for the individual to be willing to move to your team.

Timber’s interest in a transfer to the Emirates means we are now favourites and we can confidently work on an improved offer to make Ajax sell him to us.

