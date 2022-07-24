Dutch giant sets best time to consider offers for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Cody Gakpo, and he impressed them with his performances in the last campaign.

The Dutchman has attracted the attention of several clubs around the continent, and the Gunners hope he joins their rebuild.

PSV will sell for the right price because they know he will eventually leave.

However, they want to make the most money from his departure, and it will not happen very soon.

Even if they receive an offer that meets their asking price, they are likely to delay his departure, according to a new report.

Eindhovens Dagblad cited by SoccerNieuws claims they want him to feature in the Champions League qualifying matches which kicks off next month.

While the report didn’t mention Arsenal, it insists he has interest from several clubs, and we have covered their interest in him previously.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can wait to add him to our squad later in the window, but it will benefit him if he joins the group now and prepares for the campaign.

We have a lot of attackers, and the competition for a place is tough. Gakpo might not break into the starting XI this year if he doesn’t join us now.

