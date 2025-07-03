Dutch international a tempting option but Arsenal already know their man

If Arsenal were to make a move for Xavi Simons, they might have a clear path.

According to Bild, the Dutch international is struggling to find a new club this summer.

“As the transfer window opens, Xavi Simons is struggling to find a new club. Several Premier League sides have shown an interest, including Newcastle, but Simons does not wish to move to North-East England. His attitude may also be off-putting for clubs.”

With no clear frontrunners and no major clubs pushing, Arsenal, who have long admired the player, could easily step in.

If sporting director Andrea Berta works his magic and drives the price down, this could be a deal there for the taking.

But the real question is: does a move for Simons make sense?

Technically gifted and versatile, but not the priority

Simons is best deployed as a No.10, though he can also operate as a No.8 or on either wing. At just 22, he is already an established Dutch international with 42 goal contributions across two seasons at RB Leipzig.

Technically gifted, versatile, and with a high ceiling, he is certainly a tempting transfer option.

Eze remains the more natural fit

Despite Simons’ availability, it is unlikely Arsenal will make a move. The Gunners are already working on a deal for Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace star is a proven performer in English football and is widely expected to hit the ground running. He offers the flair, ball-striking, and dynamism Arsenal’s attack has been crying out for.

At 27, Eze also fits better into the club’s long-term planning. His age and experience make him a more natural bridge to the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, rather than a roadblock.

Simons, on the other hand, could complicate their development pathways.

As a potential left central midfield option, alongside a new left winger, hopefully Rodrygo, Eze could massively revive Arsenal’s left-hand side.

What are your thoughts on Xavi Simons?

Daniel O

