Dutch internationals Miedema to Pelova: ‘You have to go to Arsenal (Women)’ by Michelle

Arsenal confirmed there first signing of the January transfer window on 6th January when 23 year old Dutch international Victoria joined Arsenal, from Ajax, on a permanent transfer.

Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova are both Dutch international teammates who got to the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, under now Manager of the Lionesses Sarina Wiegman. In 115 appearances for the senior national team 26 year old Miedema has scored 95 goals. None of her goals have come from penalty kicks. Victoria Pelova has made 35 appearances, 28 of which have been in 2021 and 2022 with Pelova scoring 3 goals.

I’m buzzing to be here! I’m really proud that I’m here, she said upon signing her Arsenal contract.

I really liked playing against Kim Little – she was so fast! I was always interested in Arsenal and I think after the games against Ajax, they were interested in me.

Vivianne Miedema has always been keen to have her dutch international teammate Victoria to join Arsenal Women, with Pelova saying:

Viv said last summer: ‘You have to go to Arsenal. You have to go to Arsenal’ and I was like, ‘I want to, I want to!’ Then we texted and she said, ‘You’re gonna live at my home’. We were just joking back then! I want to play with her really badly.

I think London is a really nice city to live. I’m really nervous to move but I can speak the language a little bit. It was always my dream club Arsenal – that’s that’s why I wanted to go, she continued.

I’m honoured to be here at this club. I really want to be part of this team and I’m so excited to play with everyone!

We’re really hoping we can do a similar article on Brazilian international teammates Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza & Debinha soon! Arsenal are reported to be very interested in signing Debinha, who is a free agent after deciding not to renew her contract with North Carolina Courage in December 2022. Let’s hope she’s heading to North London as we speak!!

Are Brazil team-mates Rafaelle & Debinha discussing a move to Arsenal Women? 🤞👌❤⚽https://t.co/TzuW4ZaZvb — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) January 3, 2023

