Dutch prodigy may relish chance to fight for his place at Arsenal

After missing out on Jorrel Hato and ultimately signing Riccardo Calafiori last summer, Arsenal are once again being linked with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, having reportedly submitted a contract offer for the youngster,

The Dutch centre-back turned left-back is widely expected to take the next step in his career with a move abroad. While several clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, he is keeping his transfer options open, with guaranteed game time thought to be a key factor.

At Arsenal, in the 19-year-old’s preferred position, Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is reportedly close to renewing his contract, has earned the right to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice left-back. With Gabriel firmly established as the starting left-sided centre-back, it has always seemed difficult to see how Hato could break into the starting eleven at the Emirates Stadium.

Game time may not be a deal-breaker

If regular minutes are indeed a priority for the Dutch defensive prodigy, then a move to Arsenal might appear complicated. However, it has been suggested that this concern may not ultimately be a deal-breaker. In fact, Charlie Watts argues that Hato’s age and versatility could play into Arsenal’s hands, especially given Arteta’s fondness for developing flexible young players.

“I know Arsenal have been interested in him for a long, long time,” Watts told Sports Mole. “When you look at what they want to do defensively, a young defender would be the route they want to go down. Hato as well, his versatility is something Mikel Arteta absolutely loves in any sort of player.

“He’s not just pigeonholed into one position. He could cover at centre-back, could play left-back. Although Hato is hugely experienced in terms of minutes, I still think it’s an easier sell to him being behind the likes of Gabriel, fighting for your place and not really starting every single game.

“It’s easier at his age to sell that, I think, than it would be to someone in their mid-20s with a bit more experience. So it is something I could see happening.”

A smart solution on the left?

Were Hato to accept a rotational role at Arsenal, it could prove to be a significant boost for the Gunners. As experienced and technically gifted as he is, Hato would be the ideal replacement for both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With Tierney gone and the anticipated departure of Zinchenko that leaves a void in the squad, so signing Hato would be a smart way for Arsenal to maintain depth and quality across all competitions. With Calafiori likely to serve as Gabriel’s main backup, Hato could share left-back responsibilities with Lewis-Skelly over the coming seasons before the Englishman eventually transitions into midfield.

Daniel O

