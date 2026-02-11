Ismael Saibari in action for PSV
Dutch pundit insists PSV star is at a level to compete for Arsenal

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Ismael Saibari has established himself as one of the most accomplished attackers in the Netherlands, representing PSV since 2020 after progressing through their youth system. The midfielder has played a significant role in PSV’s dominance of Dutch football in recent seasons, contributing to a sustained period of impressive form.

Given his consistent performances, it is widely expected that if Saibari departs PSV, he would secure a move to a leading European club. That prospect has led to speculation linking him with Arsenal. The Gunners boast a squad filled with high-calibre talent and continue to strengthen strategically under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. While Arteta has maximised the potential of his current group, the opportunity to add a proven performer would naturally be of interest.

Arsenal links and transfer speculation

Arsenal are believed to be preparing for the next transfer window, although it remains unclear whether Saibari is firmly on their shortlist. Nevertheless, discussion in the Netherlands has intensified, with some commentators suggesting that the Premier League leaders would represent an ideal destination for the PSV star.

Saibari’s technical ability and attacking versatility have drawn admiration, and his experience in Dutch football has prepared him for a potential step up. A move to a club competing at the highest domestic and European levels would represent a significant progression in his career.

Saibari

Van der Gijp’s assessment

Former Dutch international René van der Gijp has been particularly vocal in his praise of Saibari. He said, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur: “Two years ago, I said: the only one in the Netherlands who could compete at the level of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Atlético Madrid is Saibari. I still think so, but, I was just looking for fun, and that guy is turning 26. Is that too old to adapt to the highest level?”

His remarks highlight both belief in Saibari’s quality and questions regarding the timing of a potential move. Whether Arsenal acts on the speculation remains to be seen, but the PSV attacker continues to attract attention as one of the Eredivisie’s standout performers.

Tags Ismael Saibari René van der Gijp

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

