Dutch sensation could be thinking about an Arsenal move

Dutch youngster Xavi Simons could be eyeing a move to the Premier League to join Arsenal, according to a former Eindhoven coach.

Simons moved to PSV from PSG in the summer and has developed into a very fine attacker under former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelroy.

Several European clubs are chasing his signature, with reports claiming PSG wants him back as well.

However, playing in the Premier League is the dream for most players and Arsenal is one of the best clubs for young talents like Simons.

The 20-year-old recently changed agents, an act players usually undertake when looking for a big move and former Eindhoven manager Aad de Mos suggests he might be thinking about moving to England.

He explains via Voetbalzone: ‘His agent change indicates that he is searching [for a new club].

‘Maybe he’s thinking about Arsenal. His new agents have a lot of contacts there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons is a top talent who has enjoyed his time at PSV, where he has scored in double figures already.

He will play for a massive club again and it would be great if that refers to us. We probably should try to lure him to London now that he has a new agent and see how the move goes.

