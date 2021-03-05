Dutch teenage midfielder becomes an Arsenal target

Arsenal has opened talks over the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV in the summer, according to Todofichajes.

The Gunners have already identified players that could join their team when the transfer window swings open again.

The 19-year-old Dutchman has been one of the key players for PSV this season, but he has informed them that he will not be extending his stay at the club.

His current contract expires in 2022 and he is now looking for a new challenge which could be at the Emirates.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team and they would like to add his exciting talent to their ranks.

He has played 25 competitive games for PSV this season which has aided his development.

He would join Arsenal as an unfinished product, but Mikel Arteta has shown that he can develop talents and that should convince him to make the move.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs and the report says PSV values him at 25m euros.

That fee is too much for a player who could walk for free at the end of next season and Arsenal will no doubt look to beat down the price.

He would be a part of the exciting young group of players at the Emirates right now and hopefully, he can become a central part of the team that helps Arsenal return to the top four.