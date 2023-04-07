Dwight Yorke believes Arsenal dodged a bullet by not signing midfield target

One thing would have occurred if Arsenal had signed Douglas Luiz last summer: Arsenal would not have signed Jorginho in the winter. Anyway, we’ll never know if it could have occurred, whether Luiz would have been a success at the Emirates or if Arsenal would have felt the need to bolster their midfield this summer. While many who have seen Luiz dazzle for Aston Villa believe he is the real deal, Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes Arsenal were right to miss out on completing the deal for the Brazilian, who he claims has nothing special and cannot handle playing for a top side. “Luiz does a great job for Villa, but I don’t think he’s a super player to take Arsenal to the next level,” said Yorke in a sit down with the Legalsportsbooks.

“To leave a great historical club like Aston Villa, you need to make sure you’re going to make a difference at this even bigger club you’re leaving for.

“Douglas Luiz is a player I have watched closely at Aston Villa, and I’m not quite sure what his strengths are. What does he actually do? He’s very steady in midfield, but I don’t understand the hype from the summer when Arsenal nearly signed him. “Luiz is not creative enough to sit in the midfield. He plays a crucial role at Villa, but you have to do more to warrant a big move.

“I don’t think he’s a top-four player, but he’s acceptable for Villa.” Like many, Yorke doesn’t understand why Aston Villa didn’t cash in on the former Manchester City man, saying, “I don’t understand why Aston Villa didn’t take the money for Luiz in the summer; if I were in that position, I would have definitely taken the money Arsenal were offering for him.” But, considering how imperious Arsenal have been this term, Luiz must be regretting why he didn’t sign for Arsenal. He may have signed a new deal at Villa, but one day he will regret the opportunity he had to play for a team that can guarantee him a chance to lift PL crown after crown. Darren N

