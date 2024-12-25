Dwight Yorke urges Arsenal to “bang £100 million on the table for Isak”

Joelinton and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrate after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Arsenal FC (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have just been told what they may need to do this winter to get one of their top striking targets.

It’s no secret that if Arsenal had their way this winter transfer window, they would sign a top striker; Arteta’s 2024-25 title charge is yearning for a goal-scoring machine.

One striker we’ve been led to believe could give this Arsenal team what they’re lacking upfront is Alexander Isak.

Isak is a player Arsenal have been keen on since before he joined Newcastle in 2022. Many Gooners were gutted the club didn’t try to sign him then, but they can redeem themselves by going for him now.

Well, it has been claimed it could take a crazy bid to convince Newcastle to let go of their star striker.

⚫️⚪️ Hat-trick today for Alexander Isak… making it 10 goals in Premier League this season. 14 G/A in 15 games for Isak. 📈🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/QUqJTHo4FQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2024

Interestingly, Arsenal have been told by Dwight Yorke that they can tempt the Magpies to sell the Swedish star with a take-it-or-leave-it £100 million offer this winter. The ex-Manchester United man believes if the Gunners want to go all the way in the title race, Newcastle’s no. 14 is one player they should bring on board.

He said via Sports Lens, “If Arsenal want to win the Premier League title, they should go to Newcastle and bang £100 million on the table for Isak as soon as the January transfer window opens. I think the kid looks really good whenever I see him play. He does all the right things properly. He’s a threat. He would score so many goals playing for Arsenal.”

One would imagine Newcastle might reject the £100 million offer from Arsenal if it were to come through. But even if they do, that could give Arsenal an idea of how much it may cost them to get the deal over the line.

Knowing how much Newcastle might want could give our Gunners ideas. They could even look at boosting their offer by including someone like Gabriel Jesus as part of the deal. What do you think?

Peter Rix

