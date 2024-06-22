Dwight Yorke urges Arsenal to invest £100million on Premier League star

Dwight Yorke has recommended that Arsenal sign a striker this summer after Benjamin Sesko snubbed them.

The Gunners are in the market for a new striker, and several names are on their shopping list.

Eventually, they will have to settle for one, and Yorke believes the player they should focus on signing for a huge fee is Alexander Isak.

The Swede has been in fantastic form for Newcastle since he moved to the Premier League, and the Magpies have made him unavailable for transfer.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and keeps improving, but Newcastle does not want to sell him and has set a huge valuation for his signature.

Despite admitting he could cost as much as £100 million, Yorke believes Isak is the player the Gunners need.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arsenal need to go all out for Alexander Isak now, they need someone like him because they came up short in the striker position. Arsenal will need to invest around £100million for Isak because that will be how much Newcastle will value him at, I can’t imagine it being any less.

“Kai Havertz was very useful to Arsenal last season, but they need someone like Isak instead of him at the striker position. Arsenal need a signing of that magnitude, like how Erling Haaland came to Man City and was scoring goals for fun, I think Isak can do the same.

“Luckily for Arsenal, it works because Isak already has two years of Premier League experience and will adapt like it’s nothing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Since joining the Premier League, Isak has been one of the competition’s finest strikers, and he might do a brilliant job for us.

