€106 Million Arsenal bid accepted but obstacle to overcome

Reports in Italy claim that Fiorentina have accepted an offer from Arsenal totalling a whopping €106 Million for the permanent signature of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a deal for the Serbian hitman, who scored the second-most league goals in 2021 across Europe’s top division.

Arsenal’s need for a new striker has become increasingly urgent in recent months, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts running into their final months, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having fallen out of contention over the last weeks also.

There has been a lot of noise surrounding our attempts to strike a deal to sign Vlahovic in recent weeks, and according to a supposed exclusive for OK Calcio Mercato, we have struck a deal with La Viola for his signature.

They claim that we will pay an initial fee of €80 Million up front, with another €26 Million in potential add-ons and bonuses, although there is no mention as to whether Lucas Torreira will be used as part of that initial fee or not, with the Uruguayan currently enjoying a loan spell in Florence.

The Italian outlet does claim that the player has some sort of agreement that he will join Juventus either this summer or next however, which could well pose as an obstacle that we will have to overcome.

I’m certainly not getting ahead of myself until this deal is confirmed, and I can’t say that I recall coming across this website previously (not that my understanding of Italian would be good enough to make sense of too much that is reported from their outlets), but I can’t help but believe that the fee actually sounds reasonable for such a top player, and you would assume that we would be able to write-off Torreira’s transfer fee off of that deal with him impressing back in Serie A also.

