€5m-rated youngster named as Arsenal’s wonder-kid

Charlie Patino is yet to kick a ball for Arsenal in the Premier League, but there is so much buzz around him.

The midfielder has now been named as Arsenal’s wonder-kid by Four Four Two.

They listed the best players at each Premier League club under the age of 20, and 18-year-old Patino is said to be the best at Arsenal.

The list includes Aston Villa’s Louie Barry and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, which is an impressive feat for Patino.

Arsenal has groomed some of the best players around Europe over the years, with Jack Wilshere and Cesc Fabregas just two of them.

None of these players has had the buzz that Patino has had before they made their senior debut for us.

If those who have watched him play believe he is the real deal, then Arsenal’s fans can rightly be excited about the prospect of seeing him in their first team soon.

Interestingly, even though he hasn’t played for the Gunners yet, the report says he is valued at €5m.

That is a huge fee and one can only wonder how much he would be worth when he finally gets a chance to play for the Gunners.