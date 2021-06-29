€70m Arsenal target has decided to leave his present club

Arsenal transfer target, Raheem Sterling is searching for a new club after being angered by the prospect of being used as a sweetener to take Harry Kane to the Etihad.

The English attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal recently as the Gunners look to sign players that can help them return to the top four.

Manchester City is keen on adding Kane to their squad as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

They know they will struggle to persuade Spurs to sell and have decided to add Sterling and some of their other stars in their offer for the Lilywhites to choose from.

Todofichajes says this hasn’t gone down well with Sterling and the Englishman wants to leave.

It claims that he has started offering himself to top European clubs and his representatives have sounded out the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

Mikel Arteta worked with him at City and the Spaniard might convince him to join his project at the Emirates.

Adding Sterling to the current Arsenal attack could help them challenge for the Premier League next season.

However, their lack of European football might not be so appealing to him.