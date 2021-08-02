€80M asking price set as Tottenham set to rival Arsenal for strike-target

Reports in Spain are claiming that Inter Milan have set their asking price at €80 Million for Lautaro Martinez this summer, with Tottenham the latest name to be linked with rivalling Arsenal’s attempts to sign him.

The Argentine helped the Nerazzurri to win their first Serie A title in over a decade last season, before their financial situation was highlighted, with manager Antonio Conte amongst those to be offloaded in favour of cheaper alternatives.

Achraf Hakimi has already departed for Paris Saint-Germain for a sizeable fee, but the club are still believed to be in need of further boosts to their coffers, and that could well come from selling Lautaro.

Arsenal are claimed to be keen on his signature, with some reports claiming we would be willing to offer a player-plus-cash offer to land the 23 year-old, but MundoDeportivo(via the Express) insists that they are only interested in a straight-cash deal, with €80 Million set as the asking price.

L’Interista claims that Spurs are expected to consider Martinez with Harry Kane believed to be pushing for a move, with reports today claiming that the striker has refused to turn up to training.

The England international is claimed to have told Daniel Levi in May that he wishes to move on, but so far no transfer has been arranged for the striker.

Will Arsenal sanction a deal for around £60-65 Million for Martinez? Would we need to offload certain players before even considering moving forward with such a deal?

Patrick