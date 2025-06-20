€85m Striker Tipped to Hit 25 Goals with the Gunners

Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez has been tipped to score 25 goals or more if he makes a move to Arsenal. The Gunners are currently embroiled in a difficult search for an elite number nine ahead of the new season. That search has taken the club far and wide as they look to address a longstanding problem area in attack. While RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres remain priority targets, the club may have to pivot if either proves unattainable.

Could Núñez thrive under Arteta?

One name that has emerged as a wildcard option is Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez. According to talkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders, the Uruguayan striker has the potential to thrive in a different environment, and he believes Arsenal could be the ideal fit.

“Is there any fan out there that if the club was linked with Núñez would be disappointed?” Saunders said. “I agree that he’s not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals, or anywhere else.”

Núñez arrived at Liverpool with high expectations following a prolific spell at Benfica. However, he has struggled to consistently meet those expectations. While he scored over 15 goals in each of his first two seasons, his output dropped last campaign, managing just seven goals from 47 appearances, with only five in the Premier League.

As a result, Liverpool have reportedly made him available for transfer this summer.

Should Arsenal take the gamble?

There have been no credible reports linking Arsenal with a move for Núñez, and many fans would be wary of the idea. However, the 25-year-old’s attributes, blistering pace, relentless pressing, and physical presence, could suit Mikel Arteta’s system.

His inconsistency and finishing woes are undeniable, but under the right guidance and in a new setup, Núñez could rediscover the form that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards. That said, it remains a divisive prospect among the fanbase.

Should Arsenal consider a move for Darwin Núñez, or is he too big a risk?

Benjamin Kenneth

