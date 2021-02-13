Eager youngster sounds out Mikel Arteta – ‘I’m ready’

Gabriel Martinelli has declared that he is painfree after recovering from the knee injury which ruled him out for a number of months, and insists he is ‘ready’ to help out the team.

The Brazilian missed the end of last season and much of the opening months of the new campaign with a knee injury, and has had some worrying moments since making his return to action.

Mikel Arteta had opted to play the 19 year-old regularly in December, but his minutes have been reduced in recent weeks, and the player is eager to get back on the field.

Martinelli insists that he is settled in North London after his big move from his home country in the summer or 2019, and has earmarked being the club’s captain in the future.

“I’m very timid. It was really crazy! But now I’m adapted,” Martinelli told ESPN as he reflected on his rapid rise from Brazilian lower-league side Ituano to Arsenal.

“I’m feeling very good. I don’t feel any more pain on my knee and this is the most important thing. I’m ready (to play) when Mikel needs me.”

“I’m working very hard (to start). Of course Auba plays in my position but I look to him every day, in every training, to learn as much as I can from him, he’s also a great guy off the pitch.

“I want to follow into Aubameyang’s footsteps, he’s a captain, he wears the No.14 shirt, that is a symbol for this club and of course, I hope to be very successful at Arsenal.”

Martinelli has shown strong leadership in his short time with the club, and has shown his maturity by staying professional as he recovered from his injury and with his inconsistent playing time of late, and I’m sure Gabi won’t be waiting long to get his name back in the starting line-up.

Patrick