Early Arsenal v Tottenham betting odds – Who is favourite for North London Derby?

Arsenal are in the amazing position of having won 6 of their first 7 Premier League games and are flying high at the top of the table, but we are arguably facing our biggest test of the season so far when we take on Tottenham in our next EPL match.

For me the boring interlull couldn’t have come at a worst time, especially having had an enforced mini break because of her Majesty’s untimely demise, and I simply cannot wait until the boring internationals are over and we can get back to some proper football.

As a betting man I am not interested in internationals, and I know I could follow the Arsenal Womens team or perhaps indulge in some eSports betting, but I would rather whet my appetite by trying to find some value in betting on Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Our last NLD ended up with the Gunners getting whipped 3-0 at Tottenham, which basically confirmed that our rivals pipped us to fourth place in the Premier Leaggue, and the result on October the 1st could also affect our Top Four hopes this time around, but I am expecting us to come out on top this time around.

Although Arsenal’s start to the season has been nothing short of spectacular, the fact is that Tottenham are currently only one point behind us, and, unlike Arsenal, are currently unbeaten in the League. They have won every home game, but away they are not so great with a win at Nottingham Forest and two draws in their other London derbies at West Ham and Chelsea, so you could hope that we could manage at least a point to stay ahead of them in the Top Four race. But considering we have also won our last six games at Fortress Emirates, I would expect us to extend that sequence and get a great boost in our hopes of perhaps challenging for the title.

So, at the moment, Arsenal are hot favourites to win at around Even Money, which is a great price for a home game, with Tottenham priced at around 11/4, although I think more sensible neutral punters are more likely to choose another Derby Draw at around 5/2 in most markets.

But I am feeling quietly confident in Arsenal starting off in their usual scintillating style and will not only beat our North London rivals, I am expecting us to be so far ahead by half-time that they will have no chance of getting back into the game.

So my bet will be on Arsenal to be winning at Half Time and Full time at a nice 5/2, and to be eact, I think 2-0 at HT and 2–1 at Full Time, so I’ll have a small bet on that at about 7/1…

What do you think?