Early boost for Arsenal as key Chelsea player misses training

Mikel Arteta’s men host their London counterparts and rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, knowing a win will take them three points clear of Liverpool and five points clear of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s team won’t make an appearance in the league until Thursday night, presenting a significant psychological edge in the fiercely competitive Premier League title race.

It comes without a shadow of a doubt that the Gunners’ game against Mauricio Pochetinno’s side is a must-win, just like their remaining games.

🚨 Cole Palmer, not training today due to illness ahead of Arsenal-Chelsea and Malo Gusto currently undergoing medical assessment. Christopher Nkunku, still in partial team training. pic.twitter.com/NMGnAtnCOw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2024

And Arsenal might have an advantage even before kicking the ball In the midweek, That is because Chelsea’s talisman Cole Palmer could miss the game at North London due to a health scare.

In the press conference prior to the London Derby, Pochetinno claimed that the young Englishman is struggling to recover from illness.

“We will see [Tuesday] morning. Today, I don’t believe he can be involved,” the Argentine tactician said.

“Even if he is good [on Tuesday] maybe he is not in a condition to play. We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”

Chelsea are ninth in the league and without Palmer’s presence they would have been nowhere close to where they are at the moment.

The Blue side of London have scored 61 goals in the league this season with the 21-year-old coming up with almost 1/3 of those (20). That has put him In contention for the Golden Boot.

With or without the young striker, Chelsea have a great squad that can hurt Arsenal in varied ways.

Despite their poor performance in the league season, They have made massive ground in the past few weeks, going unbeaten in the last five games.

Derbies don’t take form into consideration, which means that tomorrow is going to be an open fight on an open field between two bulls.

Arsenal indeed have more to lose. And that will give Chelsea more motivation to pinch them In the wrong spot.

Yash