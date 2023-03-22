Early in-depth Form Guide of Arsenal v Leeds Utd – The Omens are looking good for a home win

Arsenal vs Leeds United preview (01.04.23)

Any Arsenal fan will have not only been closely following the current Premier League season but really enjoying it as well. With the Gunners riding high and looking on course to win the title in 2022/23, it has been a year to remember so far.

There is still a raft of games left to play though, and the visit of Leeds United to the Emirates in early April is one. But what might happen in this contest and how can you have the best time watching it?

How can you get the most from watching this game?

If you can attend the match in person at the Emirates, this is obviously the best way to get that authentic match-day experience. For a lot of fans around the UK though, this is not an option, but there are still some great ways to enjoy the match when the Gunners take on Leeds.

You could invite your friends over to watch the game on TV together and see how it plays out, or you could head out with friends to a local pub which is showing the game to see what happens. Another great tip for adding more excitement to this game is betting on it. This not only brings you closer to the action but also adds an extra layer of interest to what happens.

If you plan to do this, it is worth finding the best promo code offers first. This ensures you get the top bonus offers to use when signing up with a sportsbook. By doing this, you not only get more from watching football but also more from betting at selected sportsbooks.

Arsenal vs Leeds: Who will win?

A quick look at the Premier League table and the recent form of each side points to an Arsenal victory. But why is this the most likely outcome?

Arsenal has enjoyed a dazzling season so far and currently sit first in the table. This shows that they have a very good team and have been in decent form throughout the campaign so far. In addition, it shows that they are a better side overall than Leeds, who sit much further down in the table.

Arsenal’s recent form has also been excellent, and they have five wins from their last five games. This includes a big 4-1 win over Crystal Palace recently and a 3-0 win over Fulham prior to that. As a result, they will be coming into this game full of confidence.

Leeds United on the other hand do not look like they will be winning this encounter. While anything can happen in Premier League football, the odds really are against them. They sit in 14th currently and are in real danger of being dragged into a relegation battle. While a 4-2 victory over fellow struggler Wolves recently shows they are improving, their recent form has not been slightly as good as Arsenal’s overall.

Home advantage and key men crucial for the Gunners

Anyone who follows Arsenal knows that they have made the Emirates a real fortress in the league this year. They obviously enjoy playing in front of their home fans and this means Mikel Arteta’s men have a real edge over Leeds here. It is more than likely that the advantage of playing at home could see the Gunners romp to a handsome victory.

When you consider the squad Arsenal has to call on for this match, it is also difficult to see how Leeds can get anything out of it. Bukayo Saka for example has been terrorising defences all year with his pace, dribbling ability and goal-scoring threat. Martin Odegaard is another player who could be key in this game and should use his creativity to unlock Leeds.

With players such as Ben White, William Saliba and Granit Xhaka providing stability for this Arsenal side, it could be a long day out for Leeds. If the top players perform well for Arteta on the day, we might see a clean sheet for the Gunners and a few goals being scored at the other end.

Can Leeds United spring a surprise?

Although it looks unlikely that Leeds United will win this match, there are some glimmers of hope for them coming into it. New manager Javi Gracia has undoubtedly had a positive impact since arriving and they look much more organized now. With another couple of weeks over the international break to work with the squad, they could come into this match with even more confidence.

It should also be noted that Leeds will be very motivated to win and step away from the relegation zone. While they sit above it currently, it is only by a few points, and they will be desperate to get something from this game as a result. Of course, Arsenal will also be keen to pick up points here and boost their title bid.

Although the Leeds side is not as good in terms of quality as their opponents, they do have some players who could pose Arsenal problems. Wilfried Gnonto is a case in point and has really caught the eye this year. Patrick Bamford is now back for the Yorkshire side and adds a real goal threat to their attacking play. If Jack Harrison and Rodrigo can also play to their best abilities on the day, they might give the Gunners a tough game.

Not a great season on the road for Leeds

In the same way that Arsenal has been superb at home this year. Leeds United has been poor away from Elland Road in general. This includes results like a 5-2 loss to Brentford earlier in the campaign and a 2-0 loss to Leicester in October. As they are playing away from home in this match, the omens are not good for them.

The head-to-head record between these sides does not bode well for Leeds either. In the last 10 games they have contested, Arsenal has won eight and drawn two! Interestingly, this includes a 1-0 away win for Arsenal at Elland Road earlier in 2022/23. While things can always change in football, we think that this means a Leeds win here is unlikely.

Arsenal appear to have the edge over Leeds United

When we take all the various factors into account for this match, we have to fancy Arsenal to win. With their form at home plus the awesome season they are having in general and a squad of top-class, in-form players to choose from, it looks to be a bridge too far for Leeds to cross. If the side from Yorkshire are to get anything from this game, they will need Javi Gracia to weave some tactical magic and the Gunners to endure a rare off-day.

Anything can happen after an international break, but the omens look very good for the Gunners